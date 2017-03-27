Jamie Murray: 'Andy Murray unlikely to play in Davis Cup tie'

Andy Murray (L) and Jamie Murray (R) of Great Britain compete in the doubles match against David Goffin and Steve Darcis of Belgium on day two of the Davis Cup Final 2015 at Flanders Expo on November 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Jamie Murray says that brother Andy Murray is unlikely to represent Great Britain in their Davis Cup tie with France as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11:09 UK

Jamie Murray has revealed that he does not expect brother Andy Murray to feature in Great Britain's Davis Cup tie with France next week.

The world number one was forced to miss the Miami Open because of an elbow injury, and his sibling has suggested that he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The double specialist is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "It's some sort of tear in his ­elbow. He said he can do everything ­except serve and he told me rest was all he had to do.

"I am not planning that he is ­going to be there. If he is, then, obviously great for the team and we'll see what happens, but the most important thing for him is just to get healthy because he has had a few issues now.

"He has had shingles and he has had his elbow. He was sick here as well [with flu] for two or three days after he pulled out of the tournament. I think he just needs to get a bit settled and get a good crack at it over the next three months ­because there's a lot of big tournaments to play."

Murray has endured a stop-start few months with his fourth-round exit from the Australian Open being followed by a month away from the court before he claimed victory in Dubai.

However, while remains at the top of the ATP world rankings, he lost his first match at the Indian Wells Masters after succumbing in straight sets to Vasek Pospisil.

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
Read Next:
Evans to play teen in Davis Cup opener
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Jamie Murray, Vasek Pospisil, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,005
2Serbia Novak Djokovic8,915
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,705
4Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
5Canada Milos Raonic4,480
6Switzerland Roger Federer4,305
7Spain Rafael Nadal4,145
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,465
9Croatia Marin Cilic3,420
10France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,310
11France Gael Monfils3,190
12Belgium David Goffin2,975
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,960
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,790
15Lucas Pouille2,456
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,425
17United States Jack Sock2,375
18Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
19Pablo Carreno Busta2,025
20Alexander Zverev1,850
> Full Version
 