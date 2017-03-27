Jamie Murray says that brother Andy Murray is unlikely to represent Great Britain in their Davis Cup tie with France as he continues to recover from an elbow injury.

The world number one was forced to miss the Miami Open because of an elbow injury, and his sibling has suggested that he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

The double specialist is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "It's some sort of tear in his ­elbow. He said he can do everything ­except serve and he told me rest was all he had to do.

"I am not planning that he is ­going to be there. If he is, then, obviously great for the team and we'll see what happens, but the most important thing for him is just to get healthy because he has had a few issues now.

"He has had shingles and he has had his elbow. He was sick here as well [with flu] for two or three days after he pulled out of the tournament. I think he just needs to get a bit settled and get a good crack at it over the next three months ­because there's a lot of big tournaments to play."

Murray has endured a stop-start few months with his fourth-round exit from the Australian Open being followed by a month away from the court before he claimed victory in Dubai.

However, while remains at the top of the ATP world rankings, he lost his first match at the Indian Wells Masters after succumbing in straight sets to Vasek Pospisil.