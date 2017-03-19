World number one Andy Murray announces that he has pulled out of this year's Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow.

Andy Murray has confirmed that he will not take part in the 2017 Miami Open Masters after suffering an injury to his right elbow.

The world number one was expected to take part in the event, which begins on March 20, but he will now not be able to add to the Miami titles he won in 2009 and 2013.

"Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami," Murray said in a short statement. "Apologies to the fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season."

The official Twitter account of the tournament also wished him a quick recovery, posting: "We wish @andy_murray a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court very soon."

A lacklustre Murray lost to Canadian world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in the second round at Indian Wells last week, and will be replaced in the Miami draw by world number 136 Taylor Fritz.