World number 129 Vasek Pospisil beats top seed Andy Murray 6-4 7-5(5) in the second round of Indian Wells.

World number one Andy Murray has exited Indian Wells at the second-round stage with a shock straight-sets defeat to qualifier Vasek Pospisil.

The 29-year-old was unable to get going throughout his first match of the tournament, hitting seven double faults and going down 6-4 7-5(5) in a contest that lasted close to two hours.

Pospisil broke Murray's serve three times in the opening set to take four games in a row and ease ahead in California, putting the world number 129 on course for a first win in five against Murray.

Things went from bad to worse for Murray when he lost his serve in the opening game of the second set, before eventually recovering with a break in the fourth game to force a tie-break.

After failing with his first three match points, Canadian Pospisil - victorious against Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans in the Davis Cup last month - eventually got over the line with a cross-court winner to stun his opponent.