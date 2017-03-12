Great Britain's Andy Murray attributes his exit from Indian Wells to a poor service game.

Andy Murray has admitted that poor serving was his downfall during his surprise 6-4 7-5(5) defeat to Vasek Pospisil at Indian Wells.

The Scot said he was disappointed with his performance in the second-round match and conceded that the Canadian qualifier deserved to progress.

"It was obviously a disappointing one as I had opportunities in the first set but I didn't serve well enough," Murray told BBC Sport.

"I served a few double faults, especially in the first set at important moments, which didn't help things.

"He definitely started to play better in the second set, he was being aggressive and coming to the net and played some great reflex volleys at important moments and deserved to win."

The defeat comes just one week after Murray claimed his maiden Dubai Championships title.