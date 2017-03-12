Andy Murray: 'Poor serving cost me at Indian Wells

A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
© BBC
Great Britain's Andy Murray attributes his exit from Indian Wells to a poor service game.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 18:01 UK

Andy Murray has admitted that poor serving was his downfall during his surprise 6-4 7-5(5) defeat to Vasek Pospisil at Indian Wells.

The Scot said he was disappointed with his performance in the second-round match and conceded that the Canadian qualifier deserved to progress.

"It was obviously a disappointing one as I had opportunities in the first set but I didn't serve well enough," Murray told BBC Sport.

"I served a few double faults, especially in the first set at important moments, which didn't help things.

"He definitely started to play better in the second set, he was being aggressive and coming to the net and played some great reflex volleys at important moments and deserved to win."

The defeat comes just one week after Murray claimed his maiden Dubai Championships title.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
>
View our homepages for Vasek Pospisil, Andy Murray, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 