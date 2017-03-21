Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund draw qualifiers at Miami Open

British pair Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund will both play qualifiers in the opening round of the Miami Open.
The British duo both reached the last 64 of the Indian Wells Masters before succumbing to Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic, but they have been given what appears to be easier routes through to the same stage in Florida.

If Evans wins his opening match, he will face Fernando Verdasco, while Mischa Zverev - Andy Murray's conqueror at the Australian Open in January - awaits Edmund should he claim a victory later this week.

In the absence of Murray and Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka is the top seed and will face either Gastao Elias or Horacio Zeballos in the second round.

Roger Federer has been promoted to fourth seed after his triumph in Indian Wells, and he could face Juan Martin del Potro if he reaches the last 32.

Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Nishikori have all been placed in the opposite side of the draw to Wawrinka, Federer and Del Potro.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
