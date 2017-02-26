Andy Murray is ready for his first involvement in the Dubai Tennis Championship after seeing his court time curtailed since exiting the Australian Open last month.

World number one Andy Murray has revealed that he is 'feeling fresh and ready to go' after overcoming a bout of shingles that has curtailed his court time.

The 29-year-old last featured in the Australian Open more than a month ago when being knocked out in the fourth round by Mischa Zverev in shock circumstances.

Top seed Murray is now gearing up to take part in the Dubai Tennis Championships this week, with Tunisian world number 47 Malek Jaziri up first as he goes in search of his first success in the competition.

"I'm fine now, I've been training flat-out for the past few weeks," he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph. "I was a bit sick for 10 days, a couple of weeks, after I got back from Australia.

"I feel fresh and ready to go here. I had shingles. It's not terrible, but it's not great. I had to go easy for a little while, so I wasn't able to push that hard in training when I got back into it."

Murray's first taste of the tournament comes on Monday when partnering Nenad Zimonjic in the doubles.