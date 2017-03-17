Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Indian Wells quarter-final against Roger Federer

Nick Kyrgios is forced to pull out of his Indian Wells quarter-final against Roger Federer due to a suspected bout of food poisoning.
Nick Kyrgios has been forced to pull of out his quarter-final with Roger Federer at Indian Wells due to illness.

The 21-year-old stunned world number two Novak Djokovic to reach the last eight, becoming the first player to beat the Serbian at the tournament since 2013.

That victory set up a match with Australian Open champion Federer, but Kyrgios revealed that he is suffering from a suspected bout of food poisoning.

"Unfortunately I am unable to play today due to sickness. At this stage we think it's food poisoning, and I'm praying it's nothing more," read a statement released on Twitter.

"After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance. I don't take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for, but I'm in no fit state to take to the court.

"I'm sorry to the fans that I'm unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand. I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank you every one for their support. I will definitely be back."

Federer will now face either Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock in the semi-finals.

