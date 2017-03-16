Result: Nick Kyrgios sets up Roger Federer clash after seeing off Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios ends Novak Djokovic's 19-match winning streak at Indian Wells with a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory in the BNP Paribas fourth round on Wednesday.
Nick Kyrgios has ended Novak Djokovic's 19-match winning streak at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-4 7-6(3) victory in the fourth round at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

The world number two, a five-time champion of the tournament who had claimed the last three titles in the California desert, had not lost in the competition since 2013.

However, Kyrgios was relentless as he sent down 14 aces, which included second serves close to 120mph, won 85 per cent of points on his first serve, and faced no break points.

Djokovic was afforded no break-point opportunities in the second set and fended off two from Kyrgios in the 11th game to force a tie-break.

The Australian dominated, though, clocking one serve at 141mph, and closing it out with another huge serve that Djokovic could not return.

It was Kyrgios's second win over Djokovic in two weeks as he also emerged triumphant in straight sets over him at Acapulco's Mexican Open on March 2.

Roger Federer will be awaiting the 21-year-old in the quarter-finals after the Swiss saw off Rafael Nadal in their last-16 match.

