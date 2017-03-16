Roger Federer claims an emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open and sets up an Indian Wells quarter-final with Nick Kyrgios.

In the pair's 36th meeting, their first before the quarter-finals of a tournament for 13 years, the Swiss star notched his 13th victory and third in a row over his Spanish rival.

The tone was set in the opening game where Federer struck two backhand winners to take Nadal's serve, and a second break soon after wrapped up the set in just 36 minutes.

With Nadal serving to stay in the match at 3-5 in the second set, a fortunate net-cord went the way of his opponent handing Federer two match points, and just one was ultimately needed to see the game out.

Federer's reward for the victory is a last-eight meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios, who stunned Novak Djokovic with a straight-sets win earlier in the day.