Result: Roger Federer blitzes past Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their 2015 US Open Men's Singles round 1 match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center September 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Roger Federer claims an emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open and sets up an Indian Wells quarter-final with Nick Kyrgios.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Roger Federer has reached the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open after recording an emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells on Wednesday.

In the pair's 36th meeting, their first before the quarter-finals of a tournament for 13 years, the Swiss star notched his 13th victory and third in a row over his Spanish rival.

The tone was set in the opening game where Federer struck two backhand winners to take Nadal's serve, and a second break soon after wrapped up the set in just 36 minutes.

With Nadal serving to stay in the match at 3-5 in the second set, a fortunate net-cord went the way of his opponent handing Federer two match points, and just one was ultimately needed to see the game out.

Federer's reward for the victory is a last-eight meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios, who stunned Novak Djokovic with a straight-sets win earlier in the day.

Andy Murray in action at the US Open on August 30, 2016
Read Next:
Murray avoids star names in Indian Wells draw
>
View our homepages for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,040
2Serbia Novak Djokovic9,825
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,195
4Canada Milos Raonic5,080
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,730
6Spain Rafael Nadal4,415
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,590
8France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,480
9Austria Dominic Thiem3,375
10Switzerland Roger Federer3,305
11France Gael Monfils3,280
12Belgium David Goffin3,245
13Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,925
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,835
15Lucas Pouille2,421
16Australia Nick Kyrgios2,255
17Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,190
18United States Jack Sock2,060
19France Richard Gasquet1,920
20Alexander Zverev1,895
> Full Version
 