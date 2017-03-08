World number one Andy Murray avoids the majority of the sport's big names in the draw for the Indian Wells Masters.

Andy Murray has been drawn in the opposite half of the draw to Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Indian Wells Masters.

The 29-year-old is top seed for the first Masters Series event of the 2017 season and he appears to have been given a favourable draw in California, with his opening clash seeing him face Lu Yen-Hsun or a qualifier.

The world number one still has the likes of Stanislas Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his side of the draw but he has avoided the possibility of having to face Nadal or Federer before the final.

Nick Kyrgios and Juan Martin del Potro have also been placed in the same half as Djokovic, who is looking to defend his title.

Britain's Dan Evans will play Dustin Brown in the first round, with the winner facing Nishikori, while Djokovic awaits the victor of the match between Kyle Edmund and Gastao Elias.