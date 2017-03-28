Andy Murray ruled out of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against France

Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates in his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France during Day One of the World Group Quarter Final Davis Cup match between Great Britain and France at Queens Club on July 17, 2015
Andy Murray is officially ruled out of Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final against France due to an elbow injury.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Andy Murray has officially been left out of Great Britain's Davis Cup team for their quarter-final tie against France.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will play no part in next month's showdown due to an elbow injury, which forced him out of the Miami Open.

GB captain Leon Smith has opted to select Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Dom Inglot and Jamie Murray for the tie, which is scheduled for April 7-9 in Rouen.

"Most importantly we all wish him well for a speedy recovery back to full health and fitness," BBC Sport quotes Smith as saying. "I know that he would really want to be here with the rest of the team."

It is unclear when Murray will be fit to return to action.

A teary Andy Murray celebrates winning the Olympic singles title in Rio on August 14, 2016
