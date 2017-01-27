Rafael Nadal overcomes Grigor Dimitrov to make the final of the 2017 Australian Open, where he will take on old enemy Roger Federer.

Rafael Nadal has booked his spot in the 2017 Australian Open final after recording a 6-3 7-5 7-6 6-7 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in an epic second semi-final in Melbourne.

Nadal will now take on old enemy Roger Federer in Sunday's final, with the pair due to meet in the conclusion of a Grand Slam for the ninth time.

Dimitrov issued a warning to Nadal when he created two break points on the Spaniard's opening serve, but he failed to covert them and was made to pay for it later on.

Nadal eventually went a break up himself and pushed on to take the set in 36 minutes, but he was made to work in the second as Dimitrov tried to level terms.

The Bulgarian nabbed an early break point and despite dropping serve twice, he was able to see out the set with a crucial break point.

Nadal seemed to have swung the set in his favour when he saved four break points in a mammoth game, but Dimitrov had the edge to draw 1-1 after one hour and four minutes.

Both players lost serve once in the third set, and the resulting tie-break went Nadal's way 7-5, but it was a tense fourth set for the pair.

Another tie-break was required after neither player could create a single break point in normal play, and this time it was Dimitrov who prospered as he snatched it 7-4.

Both players held their opening four service games in the fifth and final set, but a break for Nadal at 4-4 allowed the Spaniard to take control and he served it out 6-4 to book his spot in a first major final since 2014.

Nadal and Federer have not met in the final of a Grand Slam since the 2011 French Open final, which Nadal won. Overall, the Spaniard leads the Swiss 23-11 in their all-time head-to-head record.