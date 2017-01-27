Wimbledon section header

Result: Rafael Nadal books spot in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal overcomes Grigor Dimitrov to make the final of the 2017 Australian Open, where he will take on old enemy Roger Federer.
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 13:53 UK

Rafael Nadal has booked his spot in the 2017 Australian Open final after recording a 6-3 7-5 7-6 6-7 6-4 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in an epic second semi-final in Melbourne.

Nadal will now take on old enemy Roger Federer in Sunday's final, with the pair due to meet in the conclusion of a Grand Slam for the ninth time.

Dimitrov issued a warning to Nadal when he created two break points on the Spaniard's opening serve, but he failed to covert them and was made to pay for it later on.

Nadal eventually went a break up himself and pushed on to take the set in 36 minutes, but he was made to work in the second as Dimitrov tried to level terms.

The Bulgarian nabbed an early break point and despite dropping serve twice, he was able to see out the set with a crucial break point.

Nadal seemed to have swung the set in his favour when he saved four break points in a mammoth game, but Dimitrov had the edge to draw 1-1 after one hour and four minutes.

Both players lost serve once in the third set, and the resulting tie-break went Nadal's way 7-5, but it was a tense fourth set for the pair.

Another tie-break was required after neither player could create a single break point in normal play, and this time it was Dimitrov who prospered as he snatched it 7-4.

Both players held their opening four service games in the fifth and final set, but a break for Nadal at 4-4 allowed the Spaniard to take control and he served it out 6-4 to book his spot in a first major final since 2014.

Nadal and Federer have not met in the final of a Grand Slam since the 2011 French Open final, which Nadal won. Overall, the Spaniard leads the Swiss 23-11 in their all-time head-to-head record.

Serena Williams in action at the Australian Open on January 26, 2017
ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,560
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,290
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,155
5Japan Kei Nishikori5,010
6France Gael Monfils3,625
7Croatia Marin Cilic3,605
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,195
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,505
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,135
16Lucas Pouille2,131
17Switzerland Roger Federer1,980
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20United States Jack Sock1,810
> Full Version