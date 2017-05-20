May 20, 2017 at 2.30pm UK at ​Sandy Park
Exeter Chiefs
18-16
Saracens
 
FT

Mark McCall "unbelievably proud" of Saracens players

Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby looks on during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium on November 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Mark McCall is 'sad but proud' of his Saracens players following Saturday's 18-16 defeat to Exeter Chiefs, ending their hopes of further silverware.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 21:40 UK

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has praised his players for refusing to go down without a fight in their 18-16 semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs.

The Men in Black's hopes of winning consecutive domestic and European titles came to an end at Sandy Park on Saturday afternoon, as the hosts came out on top to make it through to the Aviva Premiership final.

Jack Nowell put Exeter ahead early in the second half to separate the two sides, before Chris Wyles found a way through to put Sarries on level terms.

It looked like being Saracens' day when Mike Ellery edged them ahead four minutes from time, only for Sam Simmonds to secure a dramatic win for the Chiefs at the death.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, McCall said: "We're sad, of course we are, and it's going to be painful, but we can be unbelievably proud of the qualities that showed during that second half.

"I'm pleased that we showed the fight, we didn't do much wrong to lose the match, to be honest."

Saracens beat Clermont Auvergne last weekend to lift the European Champions Cup.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Read Next:
Warren Gatland defends Lions meeting
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark McCall, Jack Nowell, Chris Wyles, Mike Ellery, Sam Simmonds, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Saracens News
Mark McCall, the Saracens director of rugby looks on during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium on November 28, 2015
Mark McCall "unbelievably proud" of Saracens players
 Chris Ashton of Saracens dives over to score a try during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Worcester Warriors at Twickenham Stadium on November 28, 2015
Chris Ashton: 'Retaining European title with Saracens a pleasure'
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland defends timing of British and Irish Lions meeting
Wasps trio up for prestigious RPA awardBorthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusionEngland welcome back Vunipola brothersVunipola left out of England training squadBrad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing?
Vunipola to miss Six Nations with knee injuryEngland trio named on player of the year shortlistMark McCall 'disappointed' to see Ashton leaveEngland's Itoje ruled out of Autumn InternationalsEngland waiting on Itoje hand injury extent
> Saracens Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps2280
2Exeter Chiefs2279
3Saracens2277
4Leicester Tigers2265
5Bath Rugby2258
6Northampton Saints2252
7Harlequins2251
8Newcastle Falcons2249
9Gloucester Rugby2246
10Sale Sharks2240
11Worcester Warriors2232
12Bristol Rugby2220
> Full Version
 