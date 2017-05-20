Mark McCall is 'sad but proud' of his Saracens players following Saturday's 18-16 defeat to Exeter Chiefs, ending their hopes of further silverware.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has praised his players for refusing to go down without a fight in their 18-16 semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs.

The Men in Black's hopes of winning consecutive domestic and European titles came to an end at Sandy Park on Saturday afternoon, as the hosts came out on top to make it through to the Aviva Premiership final.

Jack Nowell put Exeter ahead early in the second half to separate the two sides, before Chris Wyles found a way through to put Sarries on level terms.

It looked like being Saracens' day when Mike Ellery edged them ahead four minutes from time, only for Sam Simmonds to secure a dramatic win for the Chiefs at the death.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, McCall said: "We're sad, of course we are, and it's going to be painful, but we can be unbelievably proud of the qualities that showed during that second half.

"I'm pleased that we showed the fight, we didn't do much wrong to lose the match, to be honest."

Saracens beat Clermont Auvergne last weekend to lift the European Champions Cup.