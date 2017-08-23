Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona is determined to win back his England place after being sent home early from a pre-season training camp.

The 23-year-old was disciplined along with Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi because of "team culture issues" on August 7.

It is believed that Solomona and Tuilagi went out drinking following a team meal and stayed out until the early hours of the morning, contravening the team's standards of behaviour.

Solomona told BBC Sport: "What happened was out of character. It was definitely a mistake on my behalf. I'll work harder to get back. I put that person behind me a long time ago.

"[Eddie Jones] has just said to train harder and play harder and that's what I'll do. I need to do what he says. That's the only way I'll achieve what I want to achieve.

"By training hard, I'll improve my game capabilities and I'll learn a lot more. And in the game I'll go as hard as I can and give everything I've got every single game.

"I'm hungry for it. I'm eager for it and I'm only going to train harder and play as good as I can to let my rugby do my talking."

Rugby league convert Solomona was used by Jones for the first time in the recent tour of Argentina.