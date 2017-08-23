Denny Solomona determined to win back England place

Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona is determined to win back his England place after being sent home early from a pre-season training camp.
Sale Sharks winger Denny Solomona has vowed to win back his England place after being sent home early from a pre-season training camp.

The 23-year-old was disciplined along with Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi because of "team culture issues" on August 7.

It is believed that Solomona and Tuilagi went out drinking following a team meal and stayed out until the early hours of the morning, contravening the team's standards of behaviour.

Solomona told BBC Sport: "What happened was out of character. It was definitely a mistake on my behalf. I'll work harder to get back. I put that person behind me a long time ago.

"[Eddie Jones] has just said to train harder and play harder and that's what I'll do. I need to do what he says. That's the only way I'll achieve what I want to achieve.

"By training hard, I'll improve my game capabilities and I'll learn a lot more. And in the game I'll go as hard as I can and give everything I've got every single game.

"I'm hungry for it. I'm eager for it and I'm only going to train harder and play as good as I can to let my rugby do my talking."

Rugby league convert Solomona was used by Jones for the first time in the recent tour of Argentina.

England's Manusamoa Tuilagi celebrates after scoring a try against Italy during the Six Nations match on March 15, 2014
