Leicester Tigers and England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out for six to nine months with a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage during Sunday's 16-12 defeat to Saracens, and will miss the rest of the Premiership season as a result.

Tuilagi has been hampered by a string of injuries in the last three years, which has restricted his appearances for the Tigers to just 23 since the 2013-14 campaign.

England will be unable to call upon the centre for the Six Nations, which begins in February, while it also throws into doubt his chances of making the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.