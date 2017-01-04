Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months

Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester Tigers and England centre Manu Tuilagi is ruled out for six to nine months with a knee injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:42 UK

Leicester Tigers and England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out for six to nine months with a serious knee injury.

The 25-year-old suffered cruciate ligament damage during Sunday's 16-12 defeat to Saracens, and will miss the rest of the Premiership season as a result.

Tuilagi has been hampered by a string of injuries in the last three years, which has restricted his appearances for the Tigers to just 23 since the 2013-14 campaign.

England will be unable to call upon the centre for the Six Nations, which begins in February, while it also throws into doubt his chances of making the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Manu Tuilagi of Leicester is tackled by Adam Powell (L) and Josh Furno (R) of Newcastle during the Aviva Premiership match on September 6, 2014
Read Next:
Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England camp
>
View our homepages for Manu Tuilagi, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Leicester Tigers News
Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months
 Richard Cockerill, Director of Rugby of Leicester Tigers during the Aviva Premiership match between Worcester Warriors and Leicester Tigers at Sixways Stadium on December 05 2015
Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill exits club
 Manu Tuilagi of Leicester is tackled by Adam Powell (L) and Josh Furno (R) of Newcastle during the Aviva Premiership match on September 6, 2014
Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England camp following knee injury
Mike Williams out of Autumn InternationalsTuilagi to miss England's tour to AustraliaManu Tuilagi included in England squadTuilagi, Farrell doubts for Australia tourResult: Saracens hold off Leicester fightback
Mauger: Tigers "mentally flat" for final run-inCockerill unhappy with Leicester errorsSeru Rabeni dies, aged 37Manu Tuilagi named in England squadGustard: 'Tuilagi improving with every game'
> Leicester Tigers Homepage
More England News
Manusamoa Tuilagi of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Michael Tagicakbau of Saracens during the Aviva Premiership match between Leicester Tigers and Saracens at Welford Road on May 10, 2014
Leicester Tigers, England centre Manu Tuilagi ruled out for six to nine months
 England captain Chris Robshaw looks on during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Chris Robshaw facing nervous wait over extent of shoulder injury
 Manu Tuilagi of Leicester is tackled by Adam Powell (L) and Josh Furno (R) of Newcastle during the Aviva Premiership match on September 6, 2014
Manu Tuilagi withdraws from England camp following knee injury
Mako Vunipola a doubt for Six NationsJones to quit England after 2019 World CupJones: 'Hartley has let England down'Dylan Hartley handed six-week banRFU chief offers backing to Hartley
Haskell forced to deny death rumoursHartley to learn red card fate on WednesdayMallinder unwilling to defend Dylan HartleyJones: "We're nowhere near our best yet"Jones challenges England to 'keep on improving'
> England Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens1246
2Wasps1245
3Exeter Chiefs1237
4Bath Rugby1236
5Leicester Tigers1232
6Northampton Saints1228
7Harlequins1228
8Newcastle Falcons1225
9Gloucester Rugby1225
10Sale Sharks1219
11Worcester Warriors1214
12Bristol Rugby1212
> Full Version