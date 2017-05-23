Harlequins ace Joe Marchant and Northampton Saints prop Paul Hill pull out of England's squad for the upcoming Argentina tour due to a toe and neck injury respectively.

Both players were named in boss Eddie Jones's 31-man squad for June's trip to South America, but Harlequins centre Marchant has injured his toe and Northampton Saints prop Hill is nursing an ongoing issue with his neck.

Jones is also monitoring the fitness of Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona, with the confirmed travelling party to be named next Monday after the Aviva Premiership final.

Marchant has yet to win a senior England cap, while Hill has represented his country on five occasions.

The Red Rose, without a number of key names due to British and Irish Lions duty, will face Argentina in San Juan on June 10 and in Santa Fe a week later.