Joe Marchant, Paul Hill out of England's tour to Argentina

Paul Hill of England runs with the ball during the World Rugby U20 Championship final match between England and New Zealand at Stadio Giovanni Zini on June 20, 2015 in Cremona, Italy.
Harlequins ace Joe Marchant and Northampton Saints prop Paul Hill pull out of England's squad for the upcoming Argentina tour due to a toe and neck injury respectively.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 22:22 UK

England have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their tour to Argentina next month with the news that Joe Marchant and Paul Hill will play no part.

Both players were named in boss Eddie Jones's 31-man squad for June's trip to South America, but Harlequins centre Marchant has injured his toe and Northampton Saints prop Hill is nursing an ongoing issue with his neck.

Jones is also monitoring the fitness of Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona, with the confirmed travelling party to be named next Monday after the Aviva Premiership final.

Marchant has yet to win a senior England cap, while Hill has represented his country on five occasions.

The Red Rose, without a number of key names due to British and Irish Lions duty, will face Argentina in San Juan on June 10 and in Santa Fe a week later.

Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
