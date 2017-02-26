Six Nations
Feb 26, 2017 at 3pm UK
England
vs.
Italy
 

Italy make four changes for England clash

Tommaso Allen of Italy prepares to kick a conversion in the second half during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Italy and Canada at Elland Road on September 26, 2015 in Leeds England.
© Getty Images
Italy head coach Conor O'Shea makes four changes to his side for Sunday's Six Nations clash with holders England at Twickenham.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Italy have made four changes to their side for Sunday's Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

The Azzurri travel to the home of the holders off the back of a 63-10 thrashing by Ireland in Rome last time out, forcing head coach Conor O'Shea into changes.

Just one of those changes come in the pack, with Braam Steyn replacing Maxime Mbanda at blindside flanker as the latter drops to the bench.

Carlo Canna and Tommaso Benvenuti are also relegated to the bench, being replaced in the starting XV by Tommaso Allan and Michele Campagnaro at fly-half and outside centre respectively.

Winger Angelo Esposito, meanwhile, drops out of the squad altogether, with Giulio Bisegni being drafted into the side.

Italy team to face England at Twickenham: Edoardo Padovani, Giulio Bisegni (both Zebre), Michele Campagnaro (Exeter), Luke McLean (Treviso), Giovanbattista Venditti (Zebre), Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori (both Treviso); Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse), Lorenzo Cittadini (Bayonne), Marco Fuser (Treviso), Dries Van Schalkwyk (Zebre), Braam Steyn (Treviso), Simone Favaro (Glasgow), Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais, capt)
Replacements: Ornel Gega (Treviso), Michele Rizzo (Leicester), Pietro Ceccarelli, George Biagi, Maxime Mbanda (all Zebre), Giorgio Bronzini (Treviso), Carlo Canna (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Treviso).

England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Read Next:
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England side
>
View our homepages for Conor O'Shea, Braam Steyn, Carlo Canna, Tommaso Benvenuti, Tommaso Allan, Michele Campagnaro, Angelo Esposito, Maxime Mbanda, Giulio Bisegni, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Italy News
Tommaso Allen of Italy prepares to kick a conversion in the second half during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Italy and Canada at Elland Road on September 26, 2015 in Leeds England.
Italy make four changes for England clash
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England side for Italy match
 A general view of Twickenham Stadium on May 2, 2013
Six Nations start date 'to remain unchanged in calendar shake-up'
Result: Argentina edge past ItalyO'Shea confirmed as Italy head coachCastrogiovanni gets two-week banParisse: 'England deserved win over Italy'Jones pleased with "dominant" England display
Result: Joseph hat-trick guides England to winResult: Italy beat Romania to secure third placeHalf-Time Report: Allan stars as Italy lead Romania at breakLive Commentary: Italy 32-22 Romania - as it happenedRomania coach eyeing Six Nations spot
> Italy Homepage
More England News
Tommaso Allen of Italy prepares to kick a conversion in the second half during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Italy and Canada at Elland Road on September 26, 2015 in Leeds England.
Italy make four changes for England clash
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
England welcome back Vunipola brothers ahead of Italy clash
 Mako Vunipola looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on October 31, 2013
Mako Vunipola left out of England training squad ahead of Italy match
Eddie Jones ready to freshen up England sideEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performanceTeam News: Two changes apiece for Wales, EnglandSouthgate visits England rugby campTom Wood a doubt for Wales clash
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'George Kruis ruled out of Six NationsJones: 'Disjointed England must improve'Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six NationsEngland select Marler for Six Nations opener
> England Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1552
2Saracens1549
3Bath Rugby1546
4Exeter Chiefs1545
5Leicester Tigers1542
6Harlequins1537
7Newcastle Falcons1536
8Northampton Saints1535
9Gloucester Rugby1534
10Sale Sharks1529
11Worcester Warriors1518
12Bristol Rugby1513
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 