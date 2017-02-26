Italy make four changes for England clash

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea makes four changes to his side for Sunday's Six Nations clash with holders England at Twickenham.

Italy have made four changes to their side for Sunday's Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham.

The Azzurri travel to the home of the holders off the back of a 63-10 thrashing by Ireland in Rome last time out, forcing head coach Conor O'Shea into changes.

Just one of those changes come in the pack, with Braam Steyn replacing Maxime Mbanda at blindside flanker as the latter drops to the bench.

Carlo Canna and Tommaso Benvenuti are also relegated to the bench, being replaced in the starting XV by Tommaso Allan and Michele Campagnaro at fly-half and outside centre respectively.

Winger Angelo Esposito, meanwhile, drops out of the squad altogether, with Giulio Bisegni being drafted into the side.

Italy team to face England at Twickenham: Edoardo Padovani, Giulio Bisegni (both Zebre), Michele Campagnaro (Exeter), Luke McLean (Treviso), Giovanbattista Venditti (Zebre), Tommaso Allan, Edoardo Gori (both Treviso); Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Toulouse), Lorenzo Cittadini (Bayonne), Marco Fuser (Treviso), Dries Van Schalkwyk (Zebre), Braam Steyn (Treviso), Simone Favaro (Glasgow), Sergio Parisse (Stade Francais, capt)

Replacements: Ornel Gega (Treviso), Michele Rizzo (Leicester), Pietro Ceccarelli, George Biagi, Maxime Mbanda (all Zebre), Giorgio Bronzini (Treviso), Carlo Canna (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Treviso).