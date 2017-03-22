'Pie-gate' goalkeeper Wayne Shaw to feature in charity match

Wayne Shaw eats a pie during the FA Cup game between Sutton United and Arsenal on February 20, 2017
Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw joins Cheltenham Town for a charity match.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 19:33 UK

The goalkeeper involved in Sutton United's 'pie-gate' scandal will feature in a charity football match next month.

Wayne Shaw is joining a Cheltenham Town legends squad which will face an AP McCoy XI to help raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The Cheltenham XI will take on a side captained by 20-time champion jockey Sir Anthony 'AP' McCoy at the LCI Rail Stadium on 19 April.

Shaw resigned from his position as Sutton's reserve goalkeeper after being embroiled in a betting scandal during their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The stopper was caught on camera eating a pie on the sidelines after the team's sponsors Sun Bets had offered odds of 8/1 for that exact incident to occur.

The controversy sparked investigations from the Gambling Commission and the Football Association, after which Shaw parted company with the non-league club.

The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Sutton's pie-eating keeper 'facing FA investigation'
