Shanghai SIPG

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks 50-man brawl in China

Oscar tries to stick it in during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on March 5, 2016
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks a coming together between both sets of players and staff members during Shanghai SIPG's 1-1 draw with Guangzhou R&F.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar sparked a 50-man brawl during his side's Chinese Super League meeting with Guangzhou R&F on Sunday afternoon.

The former Chelsea ace deliberately booted the ball at two opposition players and was subsequently shoved to the ground, prompting both sets of players, subs and members of staff to clash on the pitch.

Matters boiled over soon after Hulk had equalised for Shanghai at the end of the first half, earning his side what would prove to be a 1-1 draw come the end of the heated clash.

Both sides had a player sent off following the melee, as Tixiang Li and Huan Fu were both given their marching orders.

Shanghai, managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, are second in the Chinese Super League, nine points ahead of Guangzhou.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
