Shanghai SIPG midfielder Oscar sparked a 50-man brawl during his side's Chinese Super League meeting with Guangzhou R&F on Sunday afternoon.

The former Chelsea ace deliberately booted the ball at two opposition players and was subsequently shoved to the ground, prompting both sets of players, subs and members of staff to clash on the pitch.

Matters boiled over soon after Hulk had equalised for Shanghai at the end of the first half, earning his side what would prove to be a 1-1 draw come the end of the heated clash.

Both sides had a player sent off following the melee, as Tixiang Li and Huan Fu were both given their marching orders.

Shanghai, managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas, are second in the Chinese Super League, nine points ahead of Guangzhou.