Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says that he would be "very surprised" if any of his teammates were tempted to leave the club due to their recent fine form.

Harry Kane has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur will only continue to improve under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, and is confident that no amount of money will break the squad up.

The Lilywhites are the Premier League's most in-form side at this moment in time, having won six in a row - including a victory over leaders Chelsea - to climb into second place.

One topic in particular has dominated the football landscape in recent days, with Diego Costa expected to be the next big-name player to pack his bags and join a Chinese club, following in the steps of Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Axel Witsel, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ramires and Oscar.

Kane does not expect any of his teammates to follow the money, however, citing Tottenham's upwards trajectory as reason enough to remain at White Hart Lane for the long term.

"People are going to speculate about that but you can see how good a shape the club is in," he told reporters. "The future is very bright. We've got one of the best managers in the world, if not the best. I'm pretty sure he'd stay [if a Chinese Super League club came in for Pochettino], he's started a project here, we've got the stadium coming, so the future is very bright.

"Performances like West Brom and winning games like that, the next step for us is winning trophies, so hopefully we can do that this season and push us onto the world scale.

"I'd be very surprised if any of our players went out there, especially within the next couple of seasons. What we've got going on here is something very great and I think it would be silly for the players here not to be part of it."

Kane scored a hat-trick in Tottenham's 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at the weekend to take his goals tally to 13 this season, putting him behind three others in the scoring charts.