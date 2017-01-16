General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Diego Costa'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident that his side already have enough quality in their ranks to adapt to life without Diego Costa should he leave this month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Thibaut Courtois has insisted that Chelsea "have enough quality to replace Diego Costa" should he leave the club to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

The Spain international, currently joint-top scorer in the Premier League along with Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is said to be unsettled at Stamford Bridge and hoping to push through a move to the Far East.

After seeing his side score three times to brush aside champions Leicester City in Costa's absence on Saturday evening, Courtois is adamant that Chelsea can live without their leading marksman if he gets his wish and moves on later this month.

"Of course we have enough quality to replace Diego," he told reporters. "Diego is important for us but if he's not there for one game we know we can handle it as well.

"Was this win a message to our rivals? Yes, just to see Chelsea won 3-0 and that loss at Spurs didn't affect us and we can play without Diego if need be. I think everybody hoped for us to drop points and we didn't so that was very good."

Costa, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth £32m in 2014, has scored 14 goals in 19 top-flight appearances this season.

Radamel Falcao of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Monaco reject £45m bid for Radamel Falcao?
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Radamel Falcao of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 29, 2015
AS Monaco reject £45m bid from Chinese club for Radamel Falcao?
 Patrick Bamford in action for Middlesbrough on April 25, 2015
Patrick Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical ahead of £10m move'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "Money is not everything"
Courtois: 'Chelsea can easily replace Costa'Pochettino takes swipe at title rivals ChelseaChelsea to make £75m move for Muller?Liverpool, Everton target keen on Prem moveConte, Costa talks 'planned for next week'
Guardiola rules Man City out of title raceHasselbaink: 'Costa vital to Chelsea'Costa urged to apologise by teammates?Conte: 'Costa absence down to injury'Alonso: 'Costa exit stories not true'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version