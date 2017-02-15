Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is found to have "unethical hair" by the United Arab Emirates FA.

The 31-year-old, who has not played in England since leaving the Black Cats in 2012, is currently on loan at Dubai-based Al Ahli from Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG.

According to Sky Sports News, Gyan is one of 40 players who are deemed to have "unethical hair" and it is related to the haircut that he sported during Ghana's campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward, who currently has a mohawk, will have to change his style, much like Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah and Al Whada's Suhail Al-Mansoori.

Abdullah was ordered by a referee before a match to cut his hair because it was "un-Islamic", while Al-Mansoori was told to get rid of his perm.