Real Madrid announces the signing of Barcelona frontman Lionel Messi on Twitter in a hack attack.

Real Madrid's official Twitter account announced the signing of Barcelona frontman Lionel Messi this morning as part of a hack attack.

A post on the La Liga club's account at 5.30am this morning contained a video of Messi scoring against Los Blancos alongside the message: "Benvingut Messi! Bienvenido Messi! Welcome Messi! Bienvenue Messi! #Messi."

The hacking group OurMine later claimed responsibility for the hack, explaining: "Internet security is shit and we proved that."

The bogus tweet remained online on Madrid's Spanish and English-language accounts for around 90 minutes before being removed.

The hack comes days after the same hacking group took control of Barcelona's Twitter account to announce the signing of Angel di Maria.