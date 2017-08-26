Real Madrid 'announce' Lionel Messi signing

Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Real Madrid announces the signing of Barcelona frontman Lionel Messi on Twitter in a hack attack.
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 12:42 UK

Real Madrid's official Twitter account announced the signing of Barcelona frontman Lionel Messi this morning as part of a hack attack.

A post on the La Liga club's account at 5.30am this morning contained a video of Messi scoring against Los Blancos alongside the message: "Benvingut Messi! Bienvenido Messi! Welcome Messi! Bienvenue Messi! #Messi."

The hacking group OurMine later claimed responsibility for the hack, explaining: "Internet security is shit and we proved that."

The bogus tweet remained online on Madrid's Spanish and English-language accounts for around 90 minutes before being removed.

The hack comes days after the same hacking group took control of Barcelona's Twitter account to announce the signing of Angel di Maria.

Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
