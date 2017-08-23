Barcelona confirm hackers announced Angel di Maria signing on social media

Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
© AFP
Barcelona confirm that their social media accounts were hacked when an announcement was made that the club had signed Angel di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 11:01 UK

Barcelona have confirmed that their social media accounts were hacked when a message announcing the signing of Angel di Maria was posted on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants stunned football fans when posts on their Twitter and Facebook feeds claimed that the Argentine had completed a move to the Camp Nou.

The transfer was seen as controversial given that Di Maria, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, spent four years at Barcelona's enemies Real Madrid.

However, it was later revealed that the announcement was fake, with security group named OurMine writing: "Hi FC Barcelona, it's OurMine (Security Group), please contact us - ourmine.org -> Contact Us, and sorry for the hoax."

The Catalan giants also took to social media to clear up the confusion. The club posted: "Tonight our accounts have been hacked. We are working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

Meanwhile, Barcelona are believed to be preparing a fourth bid worth £138m for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho crosses the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bid
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Angel di Maria, Philippe Coutinho, Football, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Barcelona 'to launch £138m bid for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho'
 Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Barcelona to sue Neymar for alleged breach of contract
 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Philippe Coutinho 'to hold talks with Liverpool as Barcelona move looks unlikely'
Barcelona clarify Di Maria 'announcement'Souness tells Liverpool to accept Coutinho bidKlopp: 'Nothing has changed on Coutinho'Dortmund will not negotiate Dembele priceGuardiola: 'Messi clause may be invoked'
Palace 'interested in Barca ace Munir'Barcelona 'told Coutinho to threaten strike'Neymar hits out at Barcelona boardResult: Barcelona overcome Betis at Camp NouTeam News: Deulofeu, Alcacer partner Messi in attack
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Barcelona to sue Neymar for alleged breach of contract
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Barcelona confirm hackers announced Angel di Maria signing on social media
 Serge 'friend of Dorothy' Aurier and Sergio Aguero in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur close to securing deal for PSG defender Serge Aurier?
Bayern keen on PSG playmaker Draxler?PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan?Neymar hits out at Barcelona boardResult: Neymar brace helps PSG thrash ToulouseReport: PSG reach £183m Mbappe agreement
Dani Alves mourns tragic death of auntChelsea ready to move for Krychowiak?Emery: 'Neymar can become world's best'Report: PSG not considering Draxler saleSpurs 'in advanced talks for Juan Foyth'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid11003033
2Barcelona11002023
3Real Sociedad11003213
4EibarEibar11001013
5Leganes11001013
6Levante11001013
7Valencia11001013
8Atletico MadridAtletico10102201
9GironaGirona10102201
10Espanyol10101101
11Sevilla10101101
12Athletic Bilbao10100001
13Getafe10100001
14Celta Vigo100123-10
15AlavesAlaves100101-10
16Las PalmasLas Palmas100101-10
17Malaga100101-10
18Villarreal100101-10
19Real Betis100102-20
20Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo100103-30
> Full Version
 