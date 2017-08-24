Cristiano Ronaldo is named as UEFA Men's Player of the Year, while Real Madrid teammates Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric also pick up accolades.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has fought off competition from Lionel Messi for the second year running to be named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2016-17.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar year for Los Blancos, scoring 25 goals to help his side to the La Liga title and adding a further 12 in their triumphant Champions League campaign.

Ronaldo finished ahead of Barcelona superstar Messi and Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus in the voting, as he claimed the award for a third time in his career.

Buffon came out on top in the Goalkeeper of the Year category, meanwhile, while Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric were declared the best defender and midfielder on the continent respectively.

There was more joy for Ronaldo in another of the categories during Thursday's ceremony in Monaco, too, as he won the Forward of the Year accolade.