General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

New Bernabeu to feature hotel, mall

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
© Getty Images
Real Madrid's revamped Bernabeu stadium will include a hotel with views of the pitch.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Real Madrid have been given the greenlight to include a hotel and a shopping mall as part of their new Bernabeu stadium.

The €400m project to redevelop the iconic ground is due to begin this year and will be complete in time for the 2020-21 season.

According to Marca, the local council have approved plans for the Bernabeu to house a small hotel, with some rooms even having views of the pitch.

The stadium will feature a new noise-reducing facade and a retractable roof but will not see its capacity increase beyond the current 80,000 seats.

As all of the changes affect the exterior of the ground, Madrid will not be required to leave the stadium during the redevelopment process.

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Read Next:
Man United replace Real Madrid in rich list
>
View our homepages for Real Madrid, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Malaga
 Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Thibaut Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
 A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
New Bernabeu to feature hotel, mall
Aspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listResult: Madrid shocked by Celta in Copa first legReal Madrid back in for David de Gea?Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'
Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'Marcelo: 'Madrid must learn from defeat'Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Zidane "very proud" of Madrid players
> Real Madrid Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand