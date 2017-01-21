New Bernabeu to feature hotel, mall

Real Madrid's revamped Bernabeu stadium will include a hotel with views of the pitch.

Real Madrid have been given the greenlight to include a hotel and a shopping mall as part of their new Bernabeu stadium.

The €400m project to redevelop the iconic ground is due to begin this year and will be complete in time for the 2020-21 season.

According to Marca, the local council have approved plans for the Bernabeu to house a small hotel, with some rooms even having views of the pitch.

The stadium will feature a new noise-reducing facade and a retractable roof but will not see its capacity increase beyond the current 80,000 seats.

As all of the changes affect the exterior of the ground, Madrid will not be required to leave the stadium during the redevelopment process.