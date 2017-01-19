Ashley Young: 'I must eat chips in pairs'

Manchester United winger Ashley Young reveals that he is compelled to eat chips in pairs of equal lengths.

The bizarre revelation came during an interview with Kicca when the 31-year-old was asked if he had any unusual food habits.

"I don't know if I can say this but – oh well. If I've gone to get a takeaway and I get chips... I like to match up the chips in length," he said.

"That is actually quite weird. Obviously, if I've got chips, I pick them out in twos.

"That's a weird thing as well. You know if they're not the same length - well, I go hunting for the same length in chips."

Earlier this week it emerged that Young is the latest target of the Chinese Super League in a proposed deal worth £10m a year in wages.