Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura is to become one of football's oldest-ever players after prolonging his career by a further 12 months by signing a new deal with second-division side Yokohama FC.

Miura, the scorer of 55 goals in 89 appearances for the Japan national team prior to his retirement in 2000, will play past his 50th birthday in his 32nd season as a pro.

The former Santos, Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player is the oldest scorer in the history of the domestic league, but he is keen to continuing proving his worth to his current club in order to mark what could be his final swansong in style.

"I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my teammates and supporters who have always given me support," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Miura, who netted twice in 20 league outings last season, has also previously represented Palmeiras and Sydney FC.