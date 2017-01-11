Former Brazil forward Ronaldo says that he was "shocked" by Michael Owen's recent jibe about his weight.

Ronaldo and Owen stood alongside the likes of Luis Figo on the Bernabeu field before Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Granada last weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with his latest Ballon d'Or award.

After seeing his former teammate, Owen posted a Tweet saying: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie".

Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, has now responded to the jibe from Owen and admitted that he was "shocked" to learn that his weight is still an obsession.

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest," he said at the FIFA ceremony on Monday.

Ronaldo, who retired from football in 2011 after a two-year stint with Corinthians, won two league titles and scored 104 goals during his five years at Real Madrid.