Ronaldo "shocked" by Michael Owen's weight jibe

Real Madrid's Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Manchester United during their UEFA Champions League quarter final 2nd leg at Old Trafford in Manchester 23 April 2003
© Getty Images
Former Brazil forward Ronaldo says that he was "shocked" by Michael Owen's recent jibe about his weight.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Brazil forward Ronaldo has admitted that he was "shocked" by Michael Owen's recent jibe about his weight.

Ronaldo and Owen stood alongside the likes of Luis Figo on the Bernabeu field before Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Granada last weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with his latest Ballon d'Or award.

After seeing his former teammate, Owen posted a Tweet saying: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie".

Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, has now responded to the jibe from Owen and admitted that he was "shocked" to learn that his weight is still an obsession.

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest," he said at the FIFA ceremony on Monday.

Ronaldo, who retired from football in 2011 after a two-year stint with Corinthians, won two league titles and scored 104 goals during his five years at Real Madrid.

Head coach Diego Pablo Simeone of Atletico de Madrid claps during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Astana at Vicente Calderon stadium on October 21, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.
Read Next:
Simeone not interested in Clasico result
>
View our homepages for Ronaldo, Michael Owen, Luis Figo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Off The Pitch
Your Comments


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand