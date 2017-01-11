Array

Partizan

Partizan Belgrade banned from Europe for next three seasons

UEFA logo photographed on May 24, 2013
Former European Cup finalists Partizan are given a three-year ban from the Champions League and Europa League due to unpaid debts to social and tax authorities in Serbia.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 16:04 UK

Serbian giants Partizan have been kicked out of European football by governing body UEFA for the next three seasons due to unpaid debts.

The 2015 SuperLiga champions are said to have broken rules on three occasions in the past five years and will now play no part in the Champions League or Europa League until the 2020-21 campaign.

UEFA says that around £2.17m is owed in unpaid debt as of September last year, with most of that outstanding payment relating to social and tax authorities in Serbia.

Partizan, knocked out of the Europa League by Zalebie in the qualifying phase earlier this term, are currently six points adrift of rivals Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian top flight.

