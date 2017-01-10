Nick Kyrgios wears 'f**k Trump' T-shirt

Nick Kyrgios arrives at a press conference wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "f**k Donald Trump".

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has sparked controversy by arriving at a press conference wearing a T-shirt branding the slogan "Fuck Donald Trump".

The 21-year-old wore the T-shirt as he faced the media after beating Rafael Nadal at an exhibition match in Sydney on Monday.

The garment depicted controversial US president-elect Trump, who claimed a surprise victory in November's election, with devil horns.

After beating Rafa Nadal, Nick Kyrgios takes aim at Donald Trump with expletive-laden shirt, via @MichaelChammas https://t.co/2ny3Y9SiQE pic.twitter.com/lIie90WZWn — SMH Sport (@SMHsport) January 9, 2017

Asked to explain his choice of T-shirt, Kyrgios replied: "It's pretty explanatory."

The world number 14 was making a return to action after being banned for giving up during a match at the Shanghai Masters last October.