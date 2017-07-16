A wall collapse at the Demba Diop stadium in Senegal leaves eight people dead and many more injured.

Eight people have died and at least 49 left injured following the collapse of a wall at a football stadium in Senegal.

The incident took place at the Demba Diop stadium in capital Dakar at the end of the League Cup final meeting between Stade de Mbour and Union Sportive Ouakam.

BBC Sport reports that fighting broke out in the stands between rival fans at the final whistle, with police responding by using tear gas in an attempt to disperse supporters.

A stampede then led to the wall collapsing as fans tried to flee the stadium, however, leaving eight dead and many more seriously injured.

Sports minister Matar Ba has vowed to take "strong measures so that such an event will never be repeated in Senegal."