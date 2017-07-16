Michal Zyro is not getting too far ahead of himself after being handed a further 45 minutes for Wolverhampton Wanderers on his return from more than 12 months out.

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Michal Zyro has admitted that he intends to take things "step by step" after making his long-awaited return from injury this summer.

Zyro's time at Molineux has been disrupted by injury issues, having suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in April 2016 that kept him out of action for the whole of 2016-17.

The 24-year-old was given a further 45 minutes on the field in the Championship outfit's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Saturday afternoon, however, while also being used against Werder Bremen three days earlier.

Speaking to the Express & Star after his rare outing yesterday, the Poland international said: "It was okay. This is my first pre-season after two years because I joined Wolves in January [2016]. I've really enjoyed this summer and this pre-season because I'm playing football and to prepare for the season is important for me now.

"I think every day it will be better. I'm going step by step and being patient. I spoke with Nouha and it's hard to pick the level up, Nouha [Dicko] had the same injury and he said be patient... now he's scored two goals in two games and looks very sharp.

"We all play with Wolves to get to the Premier League. I will do my best and give 100 per cent. I don't take out from my leg if there's a dangerous situation and go 100 per cent because it's football. I'll give 100 per cent."

"It's hard to say [how tough it has been] because it was a terrible time for me. It's just inside me... I know it's in the past but it's still inside me, what I had to do. It was frustrating but it was also a good lesson for me, my family, my friends and I take from this injury the opposite [emotions]."

Zyro could feature for a third match in succession when Wolves face Czech opponents FK Baumit Jablonec in their next pre-season outing on Tuesday.