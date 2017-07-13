Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe leaves the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to travel back to England for funeral of Bradley Lowery on Friday.

Bournemouth have announced that Jermain Defoe has left the club's pre-season training camp in Spain to travel back to England and attend the funeral of Bradley Lowery.

During his time at Sunderland, the 34-year-old striker struck up a close friendship with Bradley, who tragically died on July 7 from cancer aged just six years old.

On Thursday, the official Bournemouth Twitter account wrote: "@IAmJermainDefoe has today departed our pre-season training camp and returned to the UK for the funeral of Bradley Lowery."

The funeral will take place on Friday at St Joseph's Church in Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, with the memorial service also set to be played on loud speakers outside. Bradley's family will then be having a private ceremony at a crematorium.

The Cherries are currently in Marbella, where they will take on Portuguese side Estoril in a friendly on Saturday.