New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur offload Clinton N'Jie to Marseille on permanent deal

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur welcome sign prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on March 23, 2014
© Getty Images
Clinton N'Jie leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Marseille on a permanent basis after impressing on loan at the French club last season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that an agreement has been reached with Marseille for the permanent signing of winger Clinton N'Jie.

The 23-year-old failed to make an impact at White Hart Lane in his first season at the club, being used just eight times from the bench in 2015-16.

N'Jie was sent out on loan to Marseille last time out, where he made 23 appearances and scored four times, and the Cameroon international is to head back to the Ligue 1 club on a full-time basis.

Tottenham have now offloaded four squad members this summer, including Kyle Walker to Manchester City earlier this week, but have yet to get off the mark with any new signings.

N'Jie cost the Lilywhites a reported £12m to sign from Lyon in August 2015.

Marseille's French midfielder Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (R) celebrates with teammates Marseille's Ivorian defender Brice Djadjedje (C) and Marseille's Chilian midfielder Mauricio Anibal Isla (L) after scoring a goal during the French Ligue 1 football match be
Read Next:
Tottenham 'agree £11m N'Koudou fee'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Clinton N'Jie, Kyle Walker, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur welcome sign prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on March 23, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur offload Clinton N'Jie to Marseille on permanent deal
 Alfie Mawson is happy during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Alfie Mawson: 'I am happy at Swansea City'
 Federico Fazio in action for Tottenham Hotspur on December 3, 2014
Federico Fazio to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Roma
Spurs fail with bid for Ricardo Pereira?Manchester City confirm Kyle Walker dealHow do shirt sponsors impact transfers?Man City agree deal to sign Kyle Walker?Man United 'turn attention to Nainggolan'
Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'Eric Dier 'keen on Manchester United move'Wimmer keen to stay in Premier LeagueRoss Barkley left out of Everton squad
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Marseille News
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur welcome sign prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at White Hart Lane on March 23, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur offload Clinton N'Jie to Marseille on permanent deal
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
West Ham United end interest in Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud?
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Olivier Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal future
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromMandanda completes Marseille returnChelsea 'turn attention to Dembele'Wenger 'refusing to sell Olivier Giroud'Report: Marseille want Moussa Dembele
Marseille 'make new bid for Mandanda'Marseille 'confident of landing Giroud'Giroud 'motivated' to continue at ArsenalGermain: 'Mbappe should stay at Monaco'Arsenal 'face battle to keep Koscielny'
> Marseille Homepage



Tables
 