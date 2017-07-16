Clinton N'Jie leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Marseille on a permanent basis after impressing on loan at the French club last season.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that an agreement has been reached with Marseille for the permanent signing of winger Clinton N'Jie.

The 23-year-old failed to make an impact at White Hart Lane in his first season at the club, being used just eight times from the bench in 2015-16.

N'Jie was sent out on loan to Marseille last time out, where he made 23 appearances and scored four times, and the Cameroon international is to head back to the Ligue 1 club on a full-time basis.

Tottenham have now offloaded four squad members this summer, including Kyle Walker to Manchester City earlier this week, but have yet to get off the mark with any new signings.

N'Jie cost the Lilywhites a reported £12m to sign from Lyon in August 2015.