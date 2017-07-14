New Transfer Talk header

Tottenham Hotspur fail with bid for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira?

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 18:43 UK

Porto have reportedly turned down an offer of £13.2m from Tottenham Hotspur for defender Ricardo Pereira.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Spurs had sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a deal said to be worth over £50m, but it has left the North Londoners in need of a replacement for the England international.

It has previously been suggested that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has identified Pereira as the player to compete with Kieran Trippier at right-back but according to O Jogo, they have seen a bid for his signature rebuffed by the Portuguese giants.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two years on loan at Nice, but he has played a part in helping the French club earn a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

He has made a total of 56 appearances since August 2015, and Porto feel that any interested club should meet his £22m release clause if they want to sign him this summer.

Pereira has been contracted to Porto since 2013, but he has featured for the club on just 24 occasions.

Nice's French forward Hatem Ben Arfa (R) celebrates with his teammate Nice's Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Rennes and Nice on October 18, 2015
Spurs want Ricardo to replace Walker?
