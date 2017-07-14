Tottenham Hotspur reportedly fail with an offer of £13.2m for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira.

Porto have reportedly turned down an offer of £13.2m from Tottenham Hotspur for defender Ricardo Pereira.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Spurs had sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City in a deal said to be worth over £50m, but it has left the North Londoners in need of a replacement for the England international.

It has previously been suggested that head coach Mauricio Pochettino has identified Pereira as the player to compete with Kieran Trippier at right-back but according to O Jogo, they have seen a bid for his signature rebuffed by the Portuguese giants.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two years on loan at Nice, but he has played a part in helping the French club earn a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

He has made a total of 56 appearances since August 2015, and Porto feel that any interested club should meet his £22m release clause if they want to sign him this summer.

Pereira has been contracted to Porto since 2013, but he has featured for the club on just 24 occasions.