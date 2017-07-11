Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will reportedly hold talks with Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion over a possible loan move.

The 22-year-old missed a large chunk of last season through injury but was unable to force his way into Antonio Conte's plans upon his return to fitness, making just three Premier League starts.

Chelsea are understood to be open to the idea of allowing Zouma to leave the club on loan in order to work his way back up to full match fitness following his lengthy injury layoff, while the player himself would welcome more regular first-team football in the year leading up to the World Cup.

The Daily Mirror reports that both Stoke and West Brom will enter discussions with the France international tomorrow, although they are likely to face stiff opposition for his signature.

As many as 20 clubs are thought to be interested in Zouma, including the likes of Inter Milan, Sevilla, Valencia, Nice, Lyon and Marseille.

Zouma would prefer to stay in England, though, which could see the likes of Stoke and West Brom hold an advantage over other interest from the continent.