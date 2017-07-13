A bomb scare forces students to seek refuge at Manchester United and Real Madrid's Los Angeles pre-season base just hours after the teams finished training.

Shortly after 10pm local time, a threat was made by telephone to the UCLA campus police station, prompting police and emergency services to arrive at the scene.

According to the LA Times, at least three residence halls at the Westwood campus were evacuated, with people being ushered to the Drake Stadium, where the Red Devils and Los Blancos had been training.

Eventually, students - some of whom are young children on summer courses - were given the all-clear to return to their rooms about two hours and 20 minutes later after police with sniffer dogs declared the area safe.

Man United will kick off their pre-season with a match against Los Angeles Galaxy on July 15, while Real will face Jose Mourinho's men in Santa Clara on July 23.