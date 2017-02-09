Manchester United announce an increase in operating profit to £37.6m in its latest quarterly results.

The results - covering the last three months of 2016 - show an increase in operating profit of £6m on the same period in 2015, although the net debt rose by £87.2m to £409.3m, which the company blamed on the increased strength of the US dollar following Brexit.

Turnover was up £18% to £157.9m, with broadcasting revenues up £15.2m to £52.5m and matchday revenues up £8.2m to £38.6m.

"We are pleased to be competing for the first available trophy of the season when we travel to Wembley to face Southampton in the EFL Cup final this month," said Ed Woordward, United's executive vice chairman. "The robustness of our business model continues to be reflected in our strong quarterly financial results and we remain on track to deliver record revenues for the year.

"Finally, I'd like to congratulate Wayne Rooney on becoming Manchester United's all-time record goal scorer – achieving the remarkable feat of scoring 250 goals over the last 13 seasons, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record which has stood for 44 years."

United are currently enjoying a 15-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and sit sixth in the table.