Ander Herrera believes that Manchester United's form will worry the teams just above them in the Premier League.

Ander Herrera has claimed that Manchester United's form will have their top-four rivals worried as the Premier League season begins to head towards the business end.

The Red Devils are on a 15-game unbeaten run in the league and, although Jose Mourinho's side sit sixth in the table, they trail second-placed Tottenham Hotspur by just five points.

Sunday's 3-0 victory at reigning champions Leicester City moved United to within two points of the top four, and Herrera believes that their rivals will now be looking over their shoulders.

"That's what we want," Herrera told Sky Sports News when asked if those above them will be worried about United closing the gap on the top four.

"I think the fight with the first six teams in the league - and I add also Everton because they have a very good team - will be very tough.

"We all want to be in the top four and there's still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see 'Man United is chasing us'."

Up next for Man United is a home league game against Watford on Saturday.