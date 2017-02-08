General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United form will have top four worried'

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Ander Herrera believes that Manchester United's form will worry the teams just above them in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 19:44 UK

Ander Herrera has claimed that Manchester United's form will have their top-four rivals worried as the Premier League season begins to head towards the business end.

The Red Devils are on a 15-game unbeaten run in the league and, although Jose Mourinho's side sit sixth in the table, they trail second-placed Tottenham Hotspur by just five points.

Sunday's 3-0 victory at reigning champions Leicester City moved United to within two points of the top four, and Herrera believes that their rivals will now be looking over their shoulders.

"That's what we want," Herrera told Sky Sports News when asked if those above them will be worried about United closing the gap on the top four.

"I think the fight with the first six teams in the league - and I add also Everton because they have a very good team - will be very tough.

"We all want to be in the top four and there's still a lot play for, but I think we are in a good moment. They can see 'Man United is chasing us'."

Up next for Man United is a home league game against Watford on Saturday.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan: 'I'll always give my all for Mourinho'
>
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Ander Herrera: 'Manchester United form will have top four worried'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Marcus Rashford praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic mentality
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"
Barcelona to rival United for defender?Mkhitaryan: 'I'll always give my all for Mourinho'Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man UnitedMan Utd freeze season ticket pricesZidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'
Ibrahimovic: 'We won't give up on title'Gallas: 'Time for change at Arsenal'Ferdinand: 'I've not properly grieved for my wife'Silvestre hopes Martial stays put Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand