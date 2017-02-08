Claudio Ranieri axes chicken burgers?

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reportedly axes chicken burgers from his players' diets as the club gears up for a relegation fight.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has reportedly banned chicken burgers from the players' canteen menu as he looks to save the club from relegation.

The Foxes are currently just one point above the Premier League dropzone after a run of form that has seen them lose their last four games in a row and fail to score a single league goal in 2017.

According to The Mirror, Ranieri has now decided to implement restrictions on his players' diet by banning their post-match treat of chicken burgers and replacing it with pasta.

Asked about the report at a press conference, the Italian denied that he had banned deep-fried chicken however, saying: "It's fantastic. It was very good, I like it a lot."

Leicester issued a statement yesterday declaring their "unwavering support" for Ranieri in their bid to avoid the drop.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
