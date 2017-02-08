General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'

Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus reportedly takes a taxi just 600 yards in order to protect his hair from the rain.
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus reportedly took a cab to travel just 600 yards in order to protect his hair from the rain.

The 19-year-old has got off to a dream start since joining the Citizens from Palmeiras last month, scoring three times in his first three appearances, including both goals in the win over Swansea City last weekend.

According to The Sun, Jesus visited the 'Close Male Grooming' salon in Manchester on Monday afternoon but with the rain lashing down, opted to order a taxi to make the 600-yard journey up the road from his hotel.

The newspaper went on to speculate that Jesus may have splashed out £24.50 for a "chop, wash and finish" at the salon, which proudly claims to be Manchester's "first truly, bespoke male grooming experience".

City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has been left "surprised" by Jesus's bullet start, which has seen him oust long-term frontman Sergio Aguero from the starting XI in recent weeks.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
