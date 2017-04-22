The Sun prints an apology to Everton and England footballer Ross Barkley over an article in which former editor Kelvin MacKenzie compared him to a gorilla.

The Sun has published an apology to Everton midfielder Ross Barkley after columnist Kelvin MacKenzie compared him to a "gorilla".

MacKenzie, a former editor of the tabloid, wrote the column after the England international - who has a Nigerian grandfather - was attacked in a Liverpool nightclub.

Published on April 14, the article said that looking at Barkley's eyes had given him a "similar feeling when seeing a gorilla at the zoo".

The remarks caused uproar, which led to his suspension and to Everton banning the newspaper's journalists from its stadium, its training ground and all areas of the team's operations.

The paper's response, printed at the top left of page five of Saturday's edition, has the headline "Ross Barkley: Sun apology".

It reads: "On April 14 we published a piece in the Kelvin MacKenzie column about footballer Ross Barkley which made unfavourable comparisons between Mr Barkley and a gorilla.

"At the time of publication the paper was unaware of Ross Barkley's heritage and there was never any slur intended. As soon as his background was drawn to our attention, the article was removed from online.

"We have been contacted by lawyers on behalf of Ross Barkley, who has made a formal complaint about the piece.

"The Sun has apologised for the offence caused by the piece. We would like to take this opportunity to apologise personally to Ross Barkley."

The paper made no apology for other comments in the column that were criticised, where MacKenzie suggested that the only men in Liverpool with similar pay packets to footballers were "drug dealers".