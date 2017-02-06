General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Gary Neville open to making 'Arsenal Fan TV' appearance

Manchester United legend Gary Neville accepts an invite to appear on Arsenal Fan TV after branding Gunners supporters 'embarrassing' for wanting Arsene Wenger to leave.
Gary Neville has said that he is "very happy" to appear on Arsenal Fan TV to defend the record of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

A group of supporters heavily criticised Wenger following the 3-1 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, calling for the Frenchman to leave following another season without Premier League silverware.

Speaking in his role as Sky Sports pundit, Neville hit out at the fans in question and claimed that he was 'embarassed to listen to it'.

Robbie Lyle, a member of the Youtube fan channel, called on Neville to make an appearance, and the Manchester United legend has now seemingly taken up the offer.


Arsenal Fan TV was in the spotlight at the weekend after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain accidentally 'liked' a video calling for Wenger to leave.

