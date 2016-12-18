Olympics nav header

Simone Biles wins 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award

Simone Biles of United States performs on the floor during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 12, 2014
American gymnast Simone Biles wins the 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award for her achievements at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
United States gymnast Simone Biles has won the 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 19-year-old, described as one of America's best ever gymnasts, won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

Her victory in the floor event added to her all-around, vault and team titles, making her the first American and fifth female to win four gymnastics gold medals at a single Games.

In addition, Biles - who started her senior career in 2013 - has 10 world golds to her name, more than any other woman in history, and 14 medals in total.

