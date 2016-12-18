United States gymnast Simone Biles has won the 2016 BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year award.
The 19-year-old, described as one of America's best ever gymnasts, won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.
Her victory in the floor event added to her all-around, vault and team titles, making her the first American and fifth female to win four gymnastics gold medals at a single Games.
In addition, Biles - who started her senior career in 2013 - has 10 world golds to her name, more than any other woman in history, and 14 medals in total.