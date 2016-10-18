The BOA confirms that two men posing as Team GB athletes sneaked onto an open-top bus during Monday's Rio 2016 parade in Manchester.

The British Olympic Association has confirmed that two men posing as Team GB athletes managed to sneak onto an open-top bus during Monday's Rio 2016 parade in Manchester.

The pair, who were dressed in Team GB tracksuits and held fake medals, later told Sky News that they 'blagged' their way onto the float to join the women's hockey team and modern pentathletes.

A BOA spokesman said: "We are aware of the matter, and are disappointed anyone would want to detract from the athletes' celebration. This did not spoil anyone's enjoyment of a wonderful event."

More than 150,000 people lined the streets of Manchester to applaud and cheer on the 400 athletes, and celebrations continue today in London with an event scheduled to begin in the capital at 1pm.

Team GB set an Olympic record in Rio by winning 67 medals, which is two more than the team scooped at London 2012.