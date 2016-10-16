Rio 2016 Olympics
Daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay killed in shooting

Trinity Gay, the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, has been fatally shot in Kentucky, the athlete's agent and authorities said on Sunday.
The daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay has been fatally shot in Kentucky, the athlete's agent and authorities said on Sunday.

Police in Lexington said that Trinity Gay was hit in the neck during an exchange of fire between two vehicles in a restaurant car park.

The 15-year-old died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, the coroner's office for Fayette County said in a statement.

Gay is quoted by local TV station Lex 18 as saying: "She didn't make it. I'm so confused. She was just here last week for fall break. It's so crazy. I have no idea what happened."

The 34-year-old is the United States 100m record holder and is the joint second-fastest 100m runner of all time, behind Usain Bolt.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2L) reacts after making a false start in the final of the men's 100 metres at The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships in Daegu on August 28, 2011
Daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay killed in shooting
