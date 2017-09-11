Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota admits that the West Midlands outfit must be more clinical if they want to earn promotion to the Premier League.

On Saturday afternoon, Jota scored the only goal of the game as Wolves claimed a 1-0 win over Millwall to move into third position in the Championship table.

However, Jota - who is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid - has admitted that Wolves will only make progress this season if they become more ruthless in front of goal.

The 20-year-old told the Express & Star: "The season has gone well so far but we can improve. We are aware of that and it's what we are trying to do.

"We need to score more goals and kill the games, we need to not suffer like we suffered in this game. In the last minute it nearly cost us. That is what we need to improve.

"It is an exciting team. The fans like the way we play. It is different to what they are used to. It is more of a possession game. We like that they like it. It is the coach's idea and it is good the fans like the style of the game because that is how we are going to play."

Jota has netted twice from six appearances since arriving in the West Midlands.