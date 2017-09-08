General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo eyes promotion

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo insists that his side are capable of challenging for promotion this term.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that his side are capable of mounting a promotion challenge this season.

The Portuguese coach said that his team have enough quality to compete at the right end of the Championship, but admitted that they must improve to maintain their push for Premier League football.

"We are in the fight," Nuno told reporters. "We look at us... we must improve but we are doing very well.

"The team has character, it's solid. All teams must be built from the back, all the projects must be built from the back... and we are building from the back. In our defence, in the club, in the squad."

Wolves have made a solid start to the new campaign under Nuno, winning five matches out of seven in all competitions and sitting in the playoff positions ahead of this weekend's round of fixtures.

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Shi: 'Wolves are exceeding expectations'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nuno Espirito Santo, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo eyes promotion
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo hints at full use of squad
 A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Daniel Majstorovic in line for Wolverhampton Wanderers role?
Shi: 'Wolves are exceeding expectations'Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'Stefano Okaka turned down Wolves move?Wednesday, Wolves 'bids for Forshaw rejected'Wolves sign Alfred N'Diaye on loan
Wolves keeper Ruddy joins Oldham on loanWolves make late bid for Adam Forshaw?PSV 'pull plug on Wolves deal for Locadia'Fulham land Jordan Graham on loanWolves rejected with £15m bid for Afobe?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff5500102815
2Ipswich TownIpswich540196312
3Leeds UnitedLeeds532072511
4Derby CountyDerby6312107310
5Wolverhampton WanderersWolves531174310
6Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd53025419
7Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest53028809
8Preston North EndPreston52212118
9Middlesbrough52124317
10Hull City6213121207
11Queens Park RangersQPR52126607
12Reading52125507
13Bristol City51317616
14Fulham51314316
15Barnsley52037706
16Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds51314406
17Millwall51228625
18Aston Villa512279-25
19Sunderland512258-35
20Birmingham CityBirmingham511336-34
21Burton Albion511349-54
22Norwich CityNorwich5113612-64
23Brentford502359-42
24Bolton WanderersBolton5023410-62
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 