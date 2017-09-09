Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that his side still have room to "improve" despite their strong start to the season.

A goal from on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Diogo Jota was enough to hand Wolves all three points from their home encounter with Millwall yesterday, taking their record to four wins and a draw from the opening six league games of the season.

With Cardiff City and Ipswich Town both dropping points yesterday, the win saw Nuno's side close the gap on Neil Warnock's league leaders to three points ahead of a home encounter with Bristol City on Tuesday.

"Three points – very good, I'm happy," Nuno told reporters after the game. "We had 70% possession of the ball, it shows the ability of the team to control the game with the ball. If there's a 'but' – and there always is – we should transform this possession into more goals.

"We played good football but we can do better. There's always an expectation of improving. We should improve, that's our next challenge. I think we deserved the three points. The possession was there and Milwall didn't create much. We knew the kind of game that it was going to be and we defended well.

"Sometimes it is important to realise that this is a long, long competition and we have to make points – it is all about the three points today."

The victory over the Lions kickstarted a busy run of fixtures for Wolves, which will see them play seven games in the space of 22 days.