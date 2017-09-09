Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
1-0
Millwall
Jota (10')
FT(HT: 1-0)

O'Brien (65')

Nuno Espirito Santo: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers must improve'

The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that his side still have room to "improve" despite their strong start to the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that his side still have much more room for improvement despite their strong start to the new Championship season.

A goal from on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Diogo Jota was enough to hand Wolves all three points from their home encounter with Millwall yesterday, taking their record to four wins and a draw from the opening six league games of the season.

With Cardiff City and Ipswich Town both dropping points yesterday, the win saw Nuno's side close the gap on Neil Warnock's league leaders to three points ahead of a home encounter with Bristol City on Tuesday.

"Three points – very good, I'm happy," Nuno told reporters after the game. "We had 70% possession of the ball, it shows the ability of the team to control the game with the ball. If there's a 'but' – and there always is – we should transform this possession into more goals.

"We played good football but we can do better. There's always an expectation of improving. We should improve, that's our next challenge. I think we deserved the three points. The possession was there and Milwall didn't create much. We knew the kind of game that it was going to be and we defended well.

"Sometimes it is important to realise that this is a long, long competition and we have to make points – it is all about the three points today."

The victory over the Lions kickstarted a busy run of fixtures for Wolves, which will see them play seven games in the space of 22 days.

Valencia's new Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo speaks during a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva de Paterna training ground near Valencia on July 4, 2014
Read Next:
Nuno: "We controlled every moment"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nuno Espirito Santo, Diogo Jota, Neil Warnock, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo eyes promotion
 Wolves skipper Danny Batth celebrates with manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Team News: Ben Marshall, Danny Batth back for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno Espirito Santo: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers must improve'
Nuno hints at full use of Wolves squadMajstorovic in line for Wolves role?Shi: 'Wolves are exceeding expectations'Shi: 'Signing a striker wasn't a priority'Stefano Okaka turned down Wolves move?
Wednesday, Wolves 'bids for Forshaw rejected'Wolves sign Alfred N'Diaye on loanWolves keeper Ruddy joins Oldham on loanWolves make late bid for Adam Forshaw?PSV 'pull plug on Wolves deal for Locadia'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Millwall News
Wolves skipper Danny Batth celebrates with manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Team News: Ben Marshall, Danny Batth back for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 The mighty Nuno Espirito Santo watches on during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Nuno Espirito Santo: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers must improve'
 Leicester City's Ahmed Musa and Millwall's Calum Butcher on February 18, 2017
Mansfield Town sign Calum Butcher following Millwall release
Result: McKay goal helps Forest beat MillwallJake Cooper leaves Reading for MillwallConor McLaughlin signs for MillwallJed Wallace leaves Wolves for MillwallJed Wallace close to Wolves exit?
Reading handed home tie in League CupEFL condemn Millwall supporters after invasionHarris sticks up for Millwall fansMorison: Millwall fans "ruined it for me"Result: Morison fires Millwall to playoff glory
> Millwall Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Cardiff CityCardiff6510113816
2Leeds UnitedLeeds64201221014
3Wolverhampton WanderersWolves641184413
4Ipswich TownIpswich6402108212
5Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd640275212
6Middlesbrough631273410
7Derby CountyDerby6312107310
8Queens Park RangersQPR631287110
9Bristol City62318629
10Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds62317529
11Preston North EndPreston62313219
12Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest6303911-29
13Fulham61415417
14Hull City6213121207
15Barnsley62138807
16Reading621356-17
17Norwich CityNorwich6213712-57
18Aston Villa613279-26
19Millwall61238715
20Sunderland6123610-45
21Birmingham CityBirmingham611437-44
22Burton Albion6114414-104
23Brentford603359-43
24Bolton WanderersBolton6024413-92
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 